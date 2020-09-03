AJ Styles Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Month

✖

On Wednesday night the wrestling world was hit with a massive shock when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed on Instagram that he and his entire immediate family had all tested positive for the coronvirus. "The People's Champ" stated in a video, "O can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And, for me personally as well. I’ve been through some doozies in the past. I’ve gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I’ve had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times,"

"The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family," he continued. "Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier.”

Current WWE Superstar AJ Styles took to Twitch on the same night and revealed he too had tested positive for the virus last month.

"I also tested positive a couple of weeks ago, probably almost a month ago," Styles said. It's... I feel for people who have to deal with this. But I gotta say, I didn't have that many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family, hopefully everybody is safe and everybody is taken care of and nobody has too bad of symptoms and stuff like that. It sucks, it's not good for anybody. But I went through it, I was one of the lucky ones. I had a headache, but never had a fever."

