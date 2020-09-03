WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Reveals He and His Family Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed some shocking news to the worlds of entertainment and pro wrestling on Wednesday night when he revealed he and his entire family and tested positive for and battled against the coronavirus. Since then other past and present wrestlers have stepped forward revealing their own issues with the virus, including WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. The former WWF and WCW Champion took to Twitter and responded to Johnson's announcement, writing, "Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real."

Johnson wrote back, "Sorry to hear that brother. Not a team we want to be on for sure. You guys stay strong too (still haven't got my tastes back either)."

"The People's Champ" revealed in his initial announcement that he and the rest of his family were on "the other side" of the virus, indicating that they're recovering.

"My wife Lauren, my two baby girls, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19," he said. "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And, for me personally as well.”

“I’ve been through some doozies in the past. I’ve gone around and gotten my a— kicked a little bit in the past. I’ve had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he added. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier.”

Current WWE Superstar AJ Styles responded to Johnson's revelation by telling fans about his own issues with the virus last month.

"I also tested positive a couple of weeks ago, probably almost a month ago," Styles said. It's... I feel for people who have to deal with this. But I gotta say, I didn't have that many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family, hopefully everybody is safe and everybody is taken care of and nobody has too bad of symptoms and stuff like that. It sucks, it's not good for anybody. But I went through it, I was one of the lucky ones. I had a headache, but never had a fever."

