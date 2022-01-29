Watch: Brock Lesnar Slams ‘Jackass Forever’ Star Wee Man Through a Table Before WWE’s Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Championship at WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view this Saturday night in St. Louis. But the night before the show “The Beast” found himself in the same restaurant as the cast of Jackass, which eventually led to him bodyslamming Wee Man through a table. Video of the slam immediately made its way online as the rest of the crew, including Johnny Knoxville (who is competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the same show), cheered the big man on.

Lesnar will be taking on Bobby Lashley in what many consider to be a dream fight. Unfortunately for “The All Mighty,” Lesnar has never seen it that way, consistently calling him “Bobby Who?” whenever the two come face-to-face in the ring.

https://twitter.com/tmykwoah/status/1487270713937465344?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think everybody else wanted it to happen, but until it’s actually official it was kind of one of those things like: ‘Are they going to take this away? Is this going to be taken away?’” Lashley said in an interview with The New York Post this week. “And then when it happened, it was like ‘Wait a minute, it’s real now.’”

He also described what it was like standing face-to-face with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion — “He had blank. It was like one of those people that don’t have remorse. You can always tell some kind of emotion out of everybody. When you look at somebody’s eyes and you see no emotion, none, none at all. I think that’s what fears a lot of people because they can’t understand who he is and when they do look at him, it’s just like a shocking overwhelming feeling….

“That’s why he’s been like that and people don’t understand it, who he is and what he’s able to do, what he’s capable of doing. He’s accomplished things. Look at some of his matches in the UFC, like when he tried to open Frank Mir’s whole entire head open and then got up and wasn’t like are you OK, but ‘Yeah! If he dies he dies,’” he added.