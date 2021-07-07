✖

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money in the Bank later this month and has a heavily rumored title match with John Cena reportedly slotted for SummerSlam. But if and when "The Tribal Chief" gets past those two legends, it sounds like Cesaro wants another crack at Reigns' title. "The Swiss Cyborg" pushed Reigns to his absolute limit in an excellent match with Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash back in May and pushed for a rematch during an interview with GiveMeSport this week.

"I took Roman to the limit and I don't think he liked it, so let's do it again," Cesaro said. "To me what it comes down to at the end of the day is what happens after the bell rings. Even when I've wrestled Roman Reigns in the past, I was able to take him to the limit, and maybe to a place where he doesn't like to be because he's not usually there. He's not usually pushed that way, I like to think, and that's exactly what happened when the bell rang. Whatever his attitude is, it changes. He does what he does, he does what he thinks he has to do. My attitude changed from when I wrestled him before to now. I feel like we all matured, we all changed, we all developed, we all progressed. But at the end of the day, it's about what happens when that bell rings. To me, that's what's important. Like you said [he had] a year great, but so did I, so let's see what happens."

Cesaro was jumped by Seth Rollins moments after his loss against Reigns. The former Universal Champ then beat Cesaro at Hell in a Cell, then picked up another victory in a tag match on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Cesaro was jumped by Seth Rollins moments after his loss against Reigns. The former Universal Champ then beat Cesaro at Hell in a Cell, then picked up another victory in a tag match on a recent episode of SmackDown.