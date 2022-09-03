Bayley Pins Bianca Belair to Open WWE Clash At The Castle

Bayley picked up a massive pinfall victory over Bianca Belair in the opening match of Clash at the Castle, winning the six-women tag team match for her Damage Control faction over "The EST," Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The final sequence of the match saw Bayley trap Belair in the corner with her hair braid, leaving the Raw Women's Champion wide open for a running corner kick from Dakota Kai. Bayley then hit her with the Rose Plant, Iyo Sky hit her with a Moonsault and "The Role Model" covered her for the three count.

The win undoubtedly gives Bayley the next shot at Belair's title. When that happens is unclear, but WWE will be back on pay-per-view on Oct. 8 with the Extreme Rules event.

The rivalry between the six women started when Bayley returned at SummerSlam and brought along Iyo Sky from NXT and a returning Dakota Kai, who had been released by the company earlier in the year. It was later confirmed that the faction had been previously pitched and shot down by the Vince McMahon regime. Kai has since revealed in interviews that bringing her back and having the faction finally debut was a very "last-minute" call right before SummerSlam.

"Bayley and I, we've been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn't been something that was spurred overnight," Kai said in an interview with The Bump in early August. "This has been something we've wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she's literally amazing and great. IYO and I, we've known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream. Everything that's happened is something you think of in a fever dream, you don't think it's really going to happen, but the fact that it has and I'm alongside these two amazing people is crazy."