Big E on How WWE's Locker Room Would Receive Conor McGregor

The idea of Conor McGregor eventually making his way to the WWE has been floating around for years. But while the former UFC star would undoubtedly be a major box office attraction, he might not the best luck at trying to become apart of the WWE locker room. Mr. Money in the Bank Big E was asked about McGregor on a recent episode of the ViBe & Wrestling Podcast, bringing up how the problem he'd have with the Irish star is his spotty legal history.

"So yeah, I would never have a problem with that," E said (h/t Sportskeeda). "Not everyone would welcome him or feel the same but he's extremely entertaining. And I think if he did come to WWE, I think he would get a lot of attention. I think he would be worth the investment I'm sure for a lot of people so yeah, I would not have a problem with it."

For me, I guess the only stuff that bothers me, and it's not my position to really judge him, but it's the legal stuff you know what I mean?" E continued. "I take some pride in when I look around our locker room, and I'm not saying things are perfect, but I want to be in a locker room with people who are good people who obey the law, you know what I mean? Who aren't getting in trouble and that's the only thing."

McGregor's legal troubles include a lawsuit from attacking a bus during the UFC 223 Media day, being accused of sexual assault in late 2019 and getting arrested three times — once in Florida for strong-armed robber and criminal mischief (charges were later dropped due to a settlement), once in April 2019 for punching a man at a Dublin pub and once in September 2020 in Corsica over alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure (charges dropped due to insufficient evidence).

The former Featherweight and Lightweight champion has lost three out of his last four fights. Earlier this month he lost to Dustin Poirier due to doctor stoppage after suffering a leg injury late in the first round.

WWE has seen its fair share of MMA stars make the jump to the world of pro wrestling, including Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle and Shayna Baszler. Do you think McGregor would be a good fit? Let us know in the comments!