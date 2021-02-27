Conor McGregor Teases WWE Match With Finn Balor, Triple H Responds

✖

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor has flirted with joining the world of pro wrestling a few times over the years and did so again on Twitter late Friday afternoon. Reigning NXT Champion Finn Balor uploaded a photo of action figures of himself, McGregor and Triple H inside of a toy WWE ring as though he were booking a dream match against a fellow Irish star. McGregor saw the post and responded, "No more mr. nice guy!"

"The Game" took notice, responding with "Just say when." Triple H has spoken highly of McGregor in the past and has openly stated he'd be a great fit in WWE.

"He could come over, he's got it all, man--he's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure," Triple H told The Telegraph back in 2016, right after McGregor became a two-division champion inside Madison Square Garden. "What does he walk around at? 180 pounds? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-pound guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300 pounds any more."

WWE is no stranger to seeing MMA stars join the company — Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Matt Riddle are all prime examples. And McGregor has teased retirement on a number of occasions. But after his latest loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, the Irish fighter admitted he struggled due to splitting his focus into other ventures outside the Octagon (namely a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao).

"I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon," he wrote in a statement following the loss. "40 seconds in 3 years is all I'd had up to this bout. I was savouring very second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It's what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with. Besides this tho my shots where sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I'd be lying if I said this wasn't meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!"