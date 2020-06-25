Latest Update on WWE Employees Testing Positive for COVID-19 at the WWE Performance Center

News broke on Wednesday that multiple WWE employees at the WWE Performance Center had tested positive for COVID-19. The exact number has not been confirmed, though Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported at the time that the group of positive cases was at least three and included in-ring workers. Since then Renee Young, Kayla Braxton (twice) and Adam Pearce have all stated publicly that they have the virus. WWE's statement on the matter indicated they wouldn't be stopping their television tapings regardless of the positive cases.

"WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the statement read.

Numerous reports have come out from various outlets over the last 24 hours painting a picture of what's going on.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson had one source say the number of positive tests was in the "two dozen range," though that hasn't been directly confirmed. Bryan Alvarez stated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that he and Dave Meltzer had been told a range from 10 to two dozen.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp followed that up by reporting the number was much higher than just three people and extended to multiple departments.

A lot of positive COVID-19 tests in WWE across all departments. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2020

He also said WWE's move to have friends and family attend WWE PC tapings as fans in the crowd has been reversed

Friends and family will not be permitted at this week's WWE tapings, per the request of WWE medical. They had been asked to remain isolated ahead of tapings and were to be tested again. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 24, 2020

Johnson wrote that WWE began contacting wrestlers and staff on Monday to tell them more positive tests have been found.

POST Wrestling's John Pollock reported that wrestlers were informed they would have to arrive early this week to undergo testing. Testing has reportedly taken place on Wednesday and Thursday, and WWE will be moving forward with tapings of Raw and SmackDown on Friday and Saturday. At least one wrestler (according to the Observer) who was scheduled to work this weekend's tapings tested positive and that SmackDown had to be re-written as a result (according to PWInsider).

No word yet on if more Superstars have stepped away from television tapings as a result of this wave of positive cases.

