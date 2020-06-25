WWE's Kayla Braxton and Adam Pearce Confirm They Have COVID-19

News broke on Wednesday that multiple people had tested positive for COVID-19 at the WWE Performance Center this week. Interviewer and former WWE Backstage host Renee Young confirmed she was one of them via Twitter late Wednesday night, and now two more employees have confirmed it alongside her — interviewer Kayla Braxton and backstage producer Adam Pearce. Braxton went so far as to reveal that this was the second time she was diagnosed with it.

"Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered," she wrote. "Not true. Dont be dumb like me."

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Braxton did not confirm if she was the WWE employee who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after WrestleMania 36.

On June 15 WWE announced that a WWE Performance Center trainee had tested positive. The following day's television tapings were canceled as a result and every person who was inside the PC on June 9 (the last day the trainee was in the building) was tested. Television tapings resumed the following day.

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on the matter at the time read. "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

WWE released a new statement following Wednesday's breaking news, indicating that tapings would continue with more testing for people who enter the PC.

"WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the statement read.

