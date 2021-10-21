WWE Fans Still Left With Questions After Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on Thursday, but fans were still left with questions once the show was over. Paul Heyman, whose allegiance had been called into question throughout the build-up to the show, remained virtually silent at ringside as he clutched Reigns’ Universal Championship belt. At the end of the match he shouted “You know what to do with it” decided to toss it into the ring, right in-between “The Tribal Chief” and “The Beast.” Lesnar assumed it was for him and won the brief tug-of-war with Reigns, only for The Usos to run down and nail him with a double superkick. Reigns then bashed him across the head with the title and pinned him for the win. Heyman left with the rest of The Bloodline, looking noticeably unsure as he stared back at Lesnar inside the ring.

