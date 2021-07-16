Son of WWE Hall of Famer Returns in SmackDown Dark Match

✖

This week's Friday Night SmackDown in Houston featured a pre-show dark match including NXT's Austin Theory and David Boy Smith Jr., son of WWE Hall of Famer Davey Boy Smith aka The British Bulldog. Smith first joined WWE's developmental program in 2006 and eventually made it to Raw as David Hart Smith (referred to as DH Smith). He, Tyson Kidd and Natalya would go on to form The Hart Dynasty, capturing both the World and WWE Tag Team Championships before being released from his contract in August 2011.

From there he'd go on to have a successful career on the independent circuit, including extended runs in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH and multiple reigns as IWGP, NWA and GHC Tag Team Champion with Lance Archer as one-half of the Killer Elite Squad (K.E.S). From 2018-2020 he wrestled for Major League Wrestling as a member of the New Era Hart Foundation with Brian Pillman Jr. (now in AEW) and Teddy Hart.

He appeared on WWE programming earlier this year to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame. There's no word yet on if he has signed a new contract, but stay tuned for further updates!

Well Holy cow pic.twitter.com/z5gpCxx2i9 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 16, 2021

Looks like Davey Boy Smith Jr. is back with WWE. He worked a dark match teaming with oddly Austin Theory. I had a feeling DBS would end up there again. Hope he’s successful there! pic.twitter.com/GL9MHChCls — Justin (@AllEliteJKT) July 16, 2021

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Money in the Bank event in Fort Worth, Texas. Check out the updated card below!

AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina (Kickoff) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos

