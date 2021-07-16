WWE SmackDown: First Look at New Entrance Stage
WWE's Friday Night SmackDown officially returns to the road tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, and the episode will feature WWE's Blue Brand getting a new look thanks to a brand-new entrance set. Photos and videos of the new setup have slowly made their way online on social media throughout the day, some of which you can see below. Stephanie McMahon confirmed the change in an interview with Forbes earlier this week, saying, "We've learned a lot during this time utilizing these different techniques and we're really ready to merge the physical and virtual worlds in ways we never have done before.... We're always looking to be slightly ahead of the curve. From a technology standpoint I think that we're constantly reinventing ourselves. While we were utilizing some of these techniques, I think the key learnings during Covid absolutely sped up the adoption of those technologies in this way."
Based on the early looks, the ramp seems to be composed almost entirely of the jumbotron, similar to the setup WWE had for WrestleMania 35 back in 2019. Let us know what you think of the new look down in the comments!
New set revealed for tonight's smackdown 2021 #SmackDown #WWE #FoxSports #fox #toyotacenter #Toyota #RomanReigns #WWENXT #RAW #wrestling #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/rnyyghVGlI— Raziel News (@NewsRaziel) July 16, 2021
Tonight's SmackDown will feature a six-man tag match pitting Roman Reigns and The Usos against Edge & The Mysterios, a four-way match between Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins and Big E and a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Carmella. It will also serve as the go-home show for Money in the Bank, and you can see the lineup for the show below:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina
- (Kickoff) SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos