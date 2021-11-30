WWE Announces WWE Championship Match for Day 1 Pay-Per-View (UPDATE)

WWE will kick off its 2022 pay-per-view schedule on New Year’s Day with the Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia. This week’s Monday Night Raw opened with Seth Rollins confirming the first match for the show, announcing he’d be challenging Big E for the WWE Championship. Rollins won the No. 1 contender’s spot via winning a multi-man ladder match weeks ago, though between Kevin Owens’ heel turn and E’s Champion vs. Champion match with Roman Reigns, the title bout has been on the backburner for a few weeks. Rollins followed up his announcement with a pinfall victory over Finn Balor.

Update: Later in the evening Rollins inadvertently convinced Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to add a stipulation to the main event where if Kevin Owens managed to defeat Big E he’d be added to the Day 1 match. Owens then attacked Rollins at ringside during the main event, prompting Rollins to jump him in the ring and cause the disqualification. The announcers then confirmed the bout would be a triple threat.

Owens’ WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in late January. So unless he has quietly signed a new deal with the promotion he likely won’t be dethroning E of his championship at the pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Rollins hasn’t held a world championship since “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt ended his second reign as Universal Champion in late 2019.

