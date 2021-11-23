Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week’s Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory “The Visionary” wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.

By the time the camera cut back to Rollins, the fan had already been taken away by security. WWE later released a statement on the matter — “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rollins was interviewed by Ariel Helwani following Sunday’s pay-per-view and shed some light on the situation between his wife, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. The two battled in an incredibly violent Champion vs. Champion match, and Rollins implied their real-life issues spilled over into the storyline.

“I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight,” Rollins said. “It’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of, but when you have fallen out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. There was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with and I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. And I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. So I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonig.

“No, I don’t think so,” he added when asked if it was awkward for him. “I’m in a position where I think I’m a bit of a leader. I’ve been here a long time and so, I don’t think anything puts me in an awkward situation. I don’t have to pick sides. I’m pretty fair on things and I see it as they come. I didn’t feel any awkwardness, it’s definitely awkward for them, I’m sure the women’s locker room was very difficult to deal with, but for me, she’s my wife, she’s my ride or die and I’m always on her side no matter what.”

