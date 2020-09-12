WWE Draft 2020: Six Moves That Should Be Made

At some point this year, another WWE Draft is coming in order to shake-up the rosters of Raw and SmackDown once again. During his media call prior to NXT TakeOver XXX a couple of weeks ago, Triple H confirmed a draft for later this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to change plans on numerous occasions this year, as the date of this year's draft continues to be in flux. However, we know now that it is going to happen, one way or another. Once we do finally get to the 2020 WWE Draft, we'll have many opportunities in front of us to potentially invigorate a product that has felt dull for large chunks of time this year. Triple H noted during the media call NXT stars moving to the main roster could be part of a 2020 Draft, as well. So, as we look at the possibilities of moves that could be made, here are some ideas for what we think could make for a great 2020 WWE Draft, shaking up the product in the process, and giving us some juicy storylines and potential feuds heading into 2021. Have an idea of your own? Drop me a message on Twitter @ryandroste and let me know your thoughts!

Move AJ Styles Back To Raw (Photo: WWE.com) It is no secret that Styles wasn't a fan of being around Paul Heyman while he was involved with creative on Raw. Thus, it wasn't surprising when Styles was moved to the SmackDown roster. However, Heyman went on to be fired from his creative position...and then sent to SmackDown to be Roman Reigns' new manager. There are some fresh stories for Styles if he were to return to Raw. There's a lack of top level heels on the brand, and should Drew McIntyre remain WWE Champion coming out of his feud with Randy Orton, a Styles/McIntyre feud would be fantastic.

Ricochet to SmackDown (Photo: WWE.com) Ricochet was one of the guys that Paul Heyman had earmarked for bigger things while he was heading up creative on Raw. The talented performer has never fully achieved on the main roster what it seemed would be possible just a few years ago. Though he did receive some added focus during the Heyman era, he still isn't where he needs to be and could benefit from another change. SmackDown would present some new potential and storyline ideas. For example, a Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet feud sounds great to me.

Sonya Deville to Raw (Photo: WWE) Per stipulation in her last match with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville was forced out of WWE. However, this is obviously a short term situation and we can't wait for "Daddy Deville" to make her return to WWE. Deville had been elevating herself as one of the top stars in the women's division and needs to return to that momentum. Send her inactive rights to Raw and let her start fresh.

Adam Cole to SmackDown (Photo: WWE) Roman Reigns isn't dropping the Univeral Championship anytime soon. But for people who love great work-rate matches, imagine an Intercontinental title picture on SmackDown that involves Zayn, Ricochet, Cole, and Daniel Bryan, among others. Sign us up! Cole has done just about everything there is to do in NXT outside of an Undisputed Era break-up. That story could still play out before the next WWE Draft, or they could even do it on the main roster. All I know is that Cole is one of the best wrestlers in the promotion and it is time to push him to the next level.

Karrion Kross to Raw (Photo: WWE) Suffering an injury in the match where he won the NXT Championship at TakeOver XXX, Kross' title reign was over really before it even began. Even though they are already setting up his return to NXT, Kross is someone who is main roster ready now and, in the end, just spinning his tires in NXT when he could make an immediate impact on a brand just begging for top heels. Kross will be a success from the moment that he and Scarlett are brought to Monday nights. I never liked the idea of him beating Lee in the first place, as Kross was tailor made for the main roster now while Lee should have been the face of NXT a little while longer. This is a move that should be made ASAP.