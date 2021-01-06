Here's Reportedly What Went Wrong With the Goldberg and Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Segment

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw ended with Drew McIntyre successfully retaining his WWE Championship against Keith Lee, only for Goldberg to walk out and cut a promo about how McIntyre was respecting the legends of the past. He then announced he'd be challenging "The Scottish Warrior" to a title match at the Royal Rumble, then shoved the champ to the ground as the show went off the air. Fans were left in a statement of confusion following the segment, mostly because McIntyre hadn't been the one criticizing the legends throughout the show (that distinction went to Randy Orton).

A handful of reports have since popped up regarding the segment, which indicate things did not go down as initially planned. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan for McIntyre vs. Goldberg was made just two nights before Monday's show. WOW. @Goldberg wants @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship at #RoyalRumble?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QcrQEZsscg

PWInsider's Mike Johnson then reported that Raw was supposed to close out with Randy Orton facing Jeff Hardy, followed by McIntyre cutting a promo in the ring regarding the legends. The switching of the matches combined with Raw running late meant Goldberg had to enter the ring without McIntyre having the chance to set up his promo.

On top of that, the show was also supposed to see McIntyre stand back up following Goldberg's shove and hit the WWE Hall of Famer with a Glasgow Kiss. That still happened, but the show was already off the air.

McIntyre took to Twitter to follow-up on the segment on Tuesday.

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

The WCW Hall of Famer had previously been building up a feud with Roman Reigns surrounding the Universal Championship and their scrapped match from last year's WrestleMania.

"Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago," Goldberg said while on The Bump last month. "And he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

Here's the updated lineup for the 2021 Royal Rumble, scheduled for Jan. 31: