Drew McIntyre Lists 12 Opponents He Wants in WWE Championship Matches

Since beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre has prided himself on being a fighting champion by retaining against the likes of Big Show, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. And while his rumored feud with Jinder Mahal has been out ice due to Mahal's recent knee surgery, "The Scottish Psychopath" still has a long list of opponents he wants to face with his title on the line. Quite a few of his opponents are over on the SmackDown brand, but WWE has already weakened the latest brand split by combining the two writing staffs and introducing the "Brand-to-Brand Invitation."

His list also included two stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling, pointing out that before WWE brought him back he wanted to travel to Japan to compete in the country's top promotion.

Check out McIntyre's list via an interview with Sports Illustrated below:

AJ Styles — "The top of my wish list is AJ. We're two ships in the night. When I was gone from the company and headed toward Impact Wrestling, he was on the way out and I just missed him. He went to Japan and even though a lot of independent shows tried to get us together, it never worked out. AJ went to WWE, I returned to WWE, but we were both bad guys on Raw. I thought it was finally about to happen, and then he went to SmackDown. Eventually, it's going to happen."

— "The top of my wish list is AJ. We're two ships in the night. When I was gone from the company and headed toward Impact Wrestling, he was on the way out and I just missed him. He went to Japan and even though a lot of independent shows tried to get us together, it never worked out. AJ went to WWE, I returned to WWE, but we were both bad guys on Raw. I thought it was finally about to happen, and then he went to SmackDown. Eventually, it's going to happen." Sheamus — "We came to America together, wrestled in Florida Championship Wrestling together, and we were both heavyweight champions there. The night I won the Intercontinental title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously, his career took off and mine took a downward spiral, but I just ended up taking the long way around. We could include so many parts of our past in that feud that have never been featured on television."

— "We came to America together, wrestled in Florida Championship Wrestling together, and we were both heavyweight champions there. The night I won the Intercontinental title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously, his career took off and mine took a downward spiral, but I just ended up taking the long way around. We could include so many parts of our past in that feud that have never been featured on television." Jinder Mahal — "He's another guy I want to wrestle. People universally praised my title win, but that wasn't the case for Jinder. We've been through so much together, and it would make for some very interesting television."

— "He's another guy I want to wrestle. People universally praised my title win, but that wasn't the case for Jinder. We've been through so much together, and it would make for some very interesting television." Kofi Kingston — "We tangled a lot during my first run in the company, and those were my favorite matches during that period," said McIntyre. "Ten years later, we're older and wiser, and that would come through in our matches. Kofi and I would have something way more special now than we did before."

— "We tangled a lot during my first run in the company, and those were my favorite matches during that period," said McIntyre. "Ten years later, we're older and wiser, and that would come through in our matches. Kofi and I would have something way more special now than we did before." Big E

Randy Orton

Daniel Bryan

Adam Cole

Roderick Strong

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Kazuchika Okada

Cesaro

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.