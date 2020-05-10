Drew McIntyre Gives His Thoughts on a Possible WWE Championship Feud With Jinder Mahal

✖

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned to WWE television on the April 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, marking the first time he'd been back in action since suffering a surgery-requiring knee injury last June. With Mahal back the murmurings of him possibly starting up a feud with newly-crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre have started popping up among wrestling fans on social media. And the idea actually makes a bit of sense — both men were apart of the 3MB trio and Mahal (while his reign was widely reviled) was the first of the group to ascend to world championship status.

Mahal himself has made no direct challenges to McIntyre (yet), but the champ was still asked about the possibility of a feud in an interview with Metro earlier this week.

"I don't know if the fans would necessarily accept it right away," McIntyre said. "Jinder and I have that legitimate, real story. He just has to get a bit of a run going, build up some steam and when the time's right, come together. Aside from what people saw on television, besides the fact he won the title before me and everyone kind of crapped on it, then I won the title and everybody kinda praised it, there's a lot of backstage stuff we can put on-screen and I know it'll be fantastic. We just have to do it at the right time."

So for those of you freaking out over the possibility of Mahal getting another reign as WWE Champion, there's no need to panic just yet.

After successfully retaining in an impromptu WrestleMania dark match against Big Show, McIntyre moved on to feuding with Zelina Vega's stable and successfully beat both Angel Garza and United States Champion Andrade. During that latter match he was attacked by Seth Rollins, setting up a new feud for the company's top prize.

Money in the Bank will take place on Sunday night at both the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and the WWE Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

R-Truth vs. MVP

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.