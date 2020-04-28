Jinder Mahal Returns From Injury on WWE Raw

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his first appearance on WWE television since the 2019 Super ShowDown pay-per-view on this week's raw. Mahal, still supporting his muscular physique, made quick work of Akira Tozawa and pinned him with a Kalas. "The Modern Day Maharaja" went down with a knee injury back in June 2019, one that WWE reported could keep him out of action for nearly a full year. He was drafted to the Raw roster as part of the 2019 WWE Draft, and reports of his upcoming return popped up in recent weeks.

Mahal had a rather infamous run as WWE Champion back in 2017, holding the championship for 170 days from May to November of that year. He originally beat Randy Orton for the title, then retained it against the likes Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura before dropping it to AJ Styles just before that year's Survivor Series. The majority of WWE fans were against the reign, especially since Mahal had been portrayed as a jobber months before his sudden rise to the top of the card. And with the exception of a very brief United States Championship run, he hasn't been anywhere close to that spot since.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

