Triple H Seemingly Shuts the Door on The Rock Wrestling at WrestleMania 39

After years of speculation, all signs pointed to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson facing Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 this April in Los Angeles. But recent reports started casting doubt that "The Great One" would be able to make the show and WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque seemed to confirm that during the post-show press conference for the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes wound up winning the Men's Rumble match while Reigns is busy dealing with the drama of The Bloodline fracturing as a group.

"He looked pretty jacked, I thought," Levesque said (h/t Fightful), joking about the reports that Johnson wasn't "in-shape" to compete in the rumored match with Reigns. "I saw Black Adam the other day and I didn't think it was the uniform. He's incredibly busy. I can say this, as a guy that, we grew up as two young kids fighting each other for the spot and having battles over it and, in the best way, pushing each other. We all were in that time. I know, for him....I was at a large Emmy event a few years ago and there was a poster of him. I think he was about to drop the People's Elbow on me. He was standing over me in this photo and it's a hyper-focused incredibly detailed picture. As I'm looking at the picture, I realized he had goosebumps all over him, standing over me. I took a picture of it and sent it to him. I said, 'You don't get this in Hollywood, do you?' It's a rush, but after the 12th time you've done that take, probably not as exciting as the first couple. There is nothing like this, nothing. I know for him, and I know his family and background, there is a part of him that, if he could be here for this and for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it, if he could.

"I just don't think it's in the cards," he continued. "Then again, I don't know. We always have conversations with him because he loves it so much and we'd love for him to be a part of it. He's the biggest star in Hollywood and maybe the most recognizable person on the planet. Why wouldn't we want him to be part of it? This is his home. It's an open invitation. We don't lock the door. He has an open invitation to walk through it anytime he wants, but he's incredibly busy. I think that respect factors both ways. He wouldn't want to do it unless he could absolutely do it. There is no way he would show up here and half-ass it. There is no way he would show up here and not come in and want to put every single thing he had into it to make it the best it could possibly be. Unless he could do that, it won't happen. He knows the door is open and when he has the time and availability to do it, he can come in and electrify everybody."

Do you think The Rock will still make some sort of appearance at WrestleMania? is the door completely shut on a match between him and Reigns? Let us know in the comments!