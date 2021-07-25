Eddie Guerrero Starts Trending as WWE Fans, Legends Shout Down Negative Tweet
WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero started trending on Sunday as fans and wrestlers alike rallied around the former WWE Champion and shouted down a negative comment about his legacy. The whole thing started when Instinct Culture's Denise Salcedo posed a question for wrestling fans — "which wrestling hill are you willing to die on?" One response, which has since been deleted, read, "Eddie Guerrero was a B+ player at best. And people only hold him in such high regard because he is dead." This led to thousands of fans coming to the defense of "Latino Heat" and you can see some of the responses in the list below.
Foley Has Spoken
Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player.
End of discussion.— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 25, 2021
You Really Do
Someone slates Eddie Guerrero.
Thousands of people defend Eddie Guerrero causing him to trend worldwide. Reminding everyone of how awesome Eddie was.
You love to see it.— Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) July 25, 2021
The Addict Promo Alone
not gonna dignify that dogshit eddie guerrero take with a QT, just gonna say if you watch the "addict" promo and your takeaway is "dude was B+" i'm not sure what you even like about pro wrestling pic.twitter.com/szCVMq83nC— arthur (@rickrudescalves) July 25, 2021
Slander Not Allowed
Eddie Guerrero slander is not ok here . pic.twitter.com/uDRpWNjpH1— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 25, 2021
Never
Eddie Guerrero is an all time great and was the best in the world in the squared circle. He's a versatile in ring technician filled with charisma, personality, and charm. He was always ahead of the curve. There will never and I mean NEVER be another. #VivaLaRaza #LatinoHeat 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V7Sr2fuVkQ— D e v 2 D u s t R e s o n a n c e (@Dev2Dust) July 25, 2021
Seth Does Not Accept This
People slander Eddie Guerrero on the internet:
Me: pic.twitter.com/yEPUXpOtUN— Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) July 25, 2021
How Does The Rock Feel About This?
Them: “Eddie Guerrero is a B+ player”
Me: pic.twitter.com/czVH790zDJ— Cream Team (@JuliMiyagi) July 25, 2021
Still Haven't
Eddie Guerrero was so good, we still haven’t caught up to what he was doing.— Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 25, 2021
Even WWE on Fox Noticed
¡Viva la raza! pic.twitter.com/O4EpVL5uNi— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 25, 2021
Accurate
apparently the way to unify wrestling twitter is to send a bad Eddie Guerrero take out onto the universe.— Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) July 25, 2021