Eddie Guerrero Starts Trending as WWE Fans, Legends Shout Down Negative Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero started trending on Sunday as fans and wrestlers alike rallied around the former WWE Champion and shouted down a negative comment about his legacy. The whole thing started when Instinct Culture's Denise Salcedo posed a question for wrestling fans — "which wrestling hill are you willing to die on?" One response, which has since been deleted, read, "Eddie Guerrero was a B+ player at best. And people only hold him in such high regard because he is dead." This led to thousands of fans coming to the defense of "Latino Heat" and you can see some of the responses in the list below.

Which moment from Guerrero's career is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!