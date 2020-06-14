Edge Reportedly Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Match Taping

The match between Edge and Randy Orton on Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view, which is being promoted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," was taped one week ago in order to give WWE's production team a full week to edit it down into the best possible match it could be. Unfortunately, it sounds like something still went wrong. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Sunday afternoon that Edge suffered a tricep injury during the match, and could be out of action for some time. The report indicates it's a torn tricep, though neither Edge nor WWE have confirmed that as of yet.

Edge returned to in-ring action for the first time in nine years in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match back in January. His Backlash match with Orton marked the first time he was in a standard singles match since coming out of retirement.

On Saturday Edge took to Twitter to write a somewhat somber message to his fans regarding the match with Orton.

In an interview with ESPN earlier this week, Edge addressed WWE's decision to build his latest match with Orton with such bold claims as being "the greatest ever."

"If I were to look at it on paper and go right, first proper wrestling match back in nine and a half years and they want to bill it as the greatest wrestling match ever ... I mean, that's pretty pressure filled," Edge said. "But I can't look at it that way, I really can't. I just have to understand that it's promotion and it's hype. I always go out with a mindset to try and have the best match that I've ever had. So I don't look at it in terms of a contest — will it measure up to Steamboat vs. Savage or will it measure up to Shawn [Michaels] and [The Undertaker]. All I can do is measure up against myself, and especially at this juncture in my career, I'm just happy to be out there.

"This shouldn't even be happening. Let alone for the company, and let's call it straight, Vince, to think that he can bill this the 'Greatest Match Ever.' Would I have preferred they not billed it as that? Absolutely. But I also know there are times where heels get dug in the sand and there's no changing it," he added.

