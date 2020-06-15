More Details on When Edge Hurt Himself During His WWE Backlash Match With Randy Orton

Hours before Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view started, a story broke via Fightful that Edge has suffered a tricep injury during his "Greatest Match Ever" with Randy Orton. The bout was taped back on June 7 at the WWE Performance Center, and neither Edge nor WWE had confirmed the injury prior to the match's broadcast. It's not even clear when the injury took place, as Edge never sold an injured arm up through the finish (in which Orton revived his Pint Kick and knocked Edge out to pick up the win). However since then more information about what happened has come out.

According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury occurred when the two were doing a retake on a particular spot. He couldn't pinpoint the exact moment when it happened, though a source speculated it was during a take when Orton caught him jumping off the turnbuckle into an RKO.

"Unfortunately Edge tore his tricep in one of the retakes," Meltzer said. "I don't know the exact spot. One person did speculate to me, though I don't think he knew, what may have been the second or third time they did that RKO spot — you know the spot where he comes off the top rope into the RKO, it might have been there. But I don't know."

Based on the bruising, it appears Edge's right tricep was the one that was torn.

Between the ability to re-shoot sequences, access to editing and the additions of different camera angles and extra crowd noise, the match wound up having a significantly different feel compared to the rest of the show.

Edge has not commented since the match aired, though he did post an emotional statement a day prior.

Check out the full results from Backlash below:

Randy Orton def. Edge

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax (No Contest — double countout)

Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

The Vikings Raiders vs. The Street Profits (No Contest)

