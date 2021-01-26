Edge Announces He'll Be Entering the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

✖

Edge appeared via a video package on this week's Monday Night Raw, announcing that he would be competing in this year's Royal Rumble. "The Rated-R Superstar" made his shocking return to the pro wrestling business at last year's Rumble, nine years after he was forced to retire due to a series of neck injuries. His initial return was short-lived, as his feud with Randy Orton resulted in him suffering a torn tricep during their "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at the Backlash pay-per-view.

The 11-time world champion vowed to win the Rumble and become world champion again, emphasizing that he never lost his title during his last reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

