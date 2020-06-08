Elias Reportedly Injured With Torn Pectoral Muscle, Out for Months

After missing a sizable chunk of 2019 with an ankle injury, Elias once again finds himself on the shelf with an injury. The man formerly known as "The Drifter" was involved in an ongoing SmackDown storyline where he was hit by a car outside of the WWE Performance Center (which was made to look like Jeff Hardy was the culprit, though the real attacker is Sheamus). WWE then put out an announcement saying he suffered a torn pectoral muscle and several broken ribs as a result of the attack.

"WWE Digital has learned that Elias is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night's hit-and-run attack," WWE.com's report read.

POST Wrestling's John Pollock reported this week that the pectoral injury is legitimate and that the hit-and-run storyline was a way to get him off television. The timetable for his return is unknown.

Prior to his injury, Elias had been involved in a feud with King Corbin that saw him get tossed off the announcer's platform at the PC, only to beat the reigning King of the Ring at WrestleMania 36. Corbin would continue to attack Elias in the weeks that followed, so he responded by costing him the Money in the Bank briefcase during the 12-wrestler match at WWE Headquarters.

Elias' injury caused a bit of a shake-up in the Intercontinental Championship tournament, though the finals eventually resulted in AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan. WWE has yet to announce when that match will take place, though the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view this Sunday seems like the logical choice.

WWE's latest pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: In Your House, took place on Sunday night at Full Sail Live. Check out the full results below:

Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae

Finn Balor def. Damian Priest

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee def. Johnny Gargano

NXT Championship: Adam Cole def. Velveteen Dream (Backlot Brawl Match)

Karrion Kross def. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai def. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

And here's the card for Backlash, as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Randy Orton

