WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE's Elimination Chamber 2023 will serve as the last pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania 39, but it could have massive implications for the show's main event. After finally having enough of The Bloodline attacking a helpless Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn finally snapped in the closing moments of last month's Royal Rumble pay-per-view and smacked Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair. This sam Zayn's immediate expulsion from the faction, but it caused an even deeper fracture as Jey Uso walked out on the group as well.

Zayn will now challenge Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While Reigns will have the physical and historical advantage, Zayn will have the Montreal crowd rooting for their hometown hero.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Start Time, How To Watch

Date: Feb. 18, 2023

Feb. 18, 2023 Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Stream: Peacock

With Zayn getting so much fan support in recent weeks, there's also been a question of whether or not he'll wind up in the main event of WrestleMania alongside Reigns and Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" openly invited that idea in an interview this week.

"I don't really have a preference, solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. If two show up, don't be mad. Don't make it 'A or B' or 'one or two,' enjoy it all. That's kind of been the challenge. I can't begrudge somebody for getting hot," Rhodes said.

"I really look forward to the moments in there if they happen with Sami, whether that's just on the Road to WrestleMania. Because I think it's different than people think," he later added. "He's doing amazing, I think I've been doing some really great stuff too. So bring it all together. Who knows what happens at Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?"

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card