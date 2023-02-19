WWE Elimination Chamber: Montez Ford Drops From Chamber Ceiling (Watch)

Montez Ford really had a star showing at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event by dropping from the ceiling of the Elimination Chamber during the men's match for the United States Championship title! It was a wild match featuring four competitors that who have never competed in an Elimination Chamber match before, and one of the most curious additions to the match was one half of the incredibly popular tag team, Montez Ford of the Street Profits. Then as the match went on, it became very clear as to why Ford was added to the match for some wild moments.

While Ford's eventual elimination from the match was certainly scary due to the fact that WWE officials had to escort him out of the chamber due to a present injury, there was an even scarier moment earlier in the match when Ford climbed across the Chamber cage and up to the ceiling of the Chamber to deliver one of the scariest dives we have seen this year. Check it out below as shared by WWE's official Twitter account:

What Happened to Montez Ford in WWE Elimination Chamber?

Thankfully, Montez was able to keep wrestling throughout the match after such a scary looking dive off the top of the Chamber and continued to show a lot of promise as a potential single competitor in the future. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the other opponents were ready with all kinds of other tricks that eventually led him to being eliminated not long after this dive.

But moments like these will continue to stick with fans, and now Montez has more of a presence in the WWE than ever before thanks to this one. As for what is happening in the rest of the event, the full card and results for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event so far break down as such:

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Carmella, and Nikki Cross

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (DQ, no finish)

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed

Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

