WWE's The Undertaker and New Day to Star in Netflix Interactive Movie 'Escape The Undertaker'

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods and wrestling legend The Undertaker were all announced for a new interactive Netflix horror film on Tuesday titled Escape The Undertaker. According to Bloody Disgusting, the film is described as "The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker."

The move is set to premiere on Oct. 5. The film continues the ongoing partnership between WWE and the streaming service, which also saw the release of the 2020 film The Main Event starring various wrestlers like Keith Lee, Kingston, Sheamus, The Miz and Commander Azeez.

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) announced his retirement from pro wrestling back in mid-2020 at the end of his The Last Ride documentary series. He then issued a "Final Farewell" at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said in the documentary. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."