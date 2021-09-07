Kevin Nash Loved The New Day's Tribute to The NWO on This Week's WWE Raw

✖

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw wearing their new New World Order-inspired gear, with Woods resembling Scott Hall while Kingston's outfit looked nearly identical to Kevin Nash. Woods first debuted the look (and New Day's NWO shirts) back at SummerSlam, but this was the first time Kingston was back on TV and involved in the act in several weeks. Nash took to Twitter following the show and gave the two stars a shoutout.

"Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like," Nash wrote.

@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 7, 2021

Kingston and Woods kicked off what wound up being an eight-team tag team turmoil gauntlet match at the start of this week's Raw. After pinning The Viking Raiders, Jinder Mahal & Veer, Lucha House Party and T-Bar & Mace the pair were finally given a break after Mace and T-Bar started attacking them again. The match was resumed in the final hour of the show with the New Day pinning Mustafa Ali & Mansoor before finally falling to AJ Styles & Omos.

Came up short… but that was exhilarating…👊🏾 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) September 7, 2021

Tag team wrestling makes me happy. — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) September 7, 2021

Bobby Lashley and MVP, the final team to enter the gauntlet, wound up winning by beating Styles and Omos. The two will challenge RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team Championships on next week's Raw.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, takes place on Sept. 26 in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the full lineup for the show (so far) below: