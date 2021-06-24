✖

Eva Marie has been back on WWE in-person for the last two weeks. However, fans noticed on Thursday that "All Red Everything" wasn't popping up on WWE.com's current roster, but rather its Alumni section. A quick glance at WWE's website via Wayback Machine shows that she was on the Alumni section last week, despite the fact that Marie took part in a tag team match on Monday's edition of Raw.

This week's Raw saw Marie and Piper Niven (who she referred to as Doudrop in a backstage promo) lose a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Asuka and Naomi. Marie was pinned after Niven jumped off the apron and seemingly turned her back on her partner.

Marie took to Twitter as the story started to spread and promptly denied it. She was still listed in the alumni section as of 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

"FAKE NEWS! Tweets circulating that my Status on the WWE Roster is Alumni. FALSE! A simple fact check reveals the truth. Don't let the main stream fake wrestling news media try to derail the #EVALution . We are in this together, they can't stop us!" Marie wrote.

Update: The error appears to have been fixed.

Here's the updated card for next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which will mark the first non-WrestleMania event WWE has held in front of a crowd since the pandemic began.

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Randy Orton/Drew McIntyre/AJ Styles vs. TBA

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. TBA

Marie initially left the WWE in 2017, but she spent the years that followed leaving the door open for a possible return

"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family," she told The Wrap last September. "They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she said. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."