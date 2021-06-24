Update: Eva Marie Listed on WWE.com's Alumni Section
Eva Marie has been back on WWE in-person for the last two weeks. However, fans noticed on Thursday that "All Red Everything" wasn't popping up on WWE.com's current roster, but rather its Alumni section. A quick glance at WWE's website via Wayback Machine shows that she was on the Alumni section last week, despite the fact that Marie took part in a tag team match on Monday's edition of Raw.
This week's Raw saw Marie and Piper Niven (who she referred to as Doudrop in a backstage promo) lose a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Asuka and Naomi. Marie was pinned after Niven jumped off the apron and seemingly turned her back on her partner.
Introducing … Doudrop! The EVA-LUTION keeps getting bigger ✨ @natalieevamarie #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ngBG7v1qtM— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Marie took to Twitter as the story started to spread and promptly denied it. She was still listed in the alumni section as of 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.
"FAKE NEWS! Tweets circulating that my Status on the WWE Roster is Alumni. FALSE! A simple fact check reveals the truth. Don't let the main stream fake wrestling news media try to derail the #EVALution . We are in this together, they can't stop us!" Marie wrote.
Update: The error appears to have been fixed.
Here's the updated card for next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which will mark the first non-WrestleMania event WWE has held in front of a crowd since the pandemic began.0comments
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Randy Orton/Drew McIntyre/AJ Styles vs. TBA
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. TBA
Marie initially left the WWE in 2017, but she spent the years that followed leaving the door open for a possible return
"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family," she told The Wrap last September. "They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she said. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."