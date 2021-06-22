WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Updated Card After Tonight's WWE Raw
WWE wasted no time in building up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view card during this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with Bobby Lashley accepting Kofi Kingston's challenge to a WWE Championship match. This was followed by five qualifying matches for the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, aloing with the confirmation that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will once again meet for the Raw Women's Championship following the controversial DQ finish to their match at Hell in a Cell.
The first qualifying match saw Ricochet beat AJ Styles thanks to a distraction by The Viking Raiders. While the former tag champs wound up disposing of Otis, Styles wound up taking a Codebreakr to the face on an attempted Phenomenal Forearm.
WHAT A WIN!@KingRicochet has just qualified for the #MITB Ladder Match!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2XlSqVhBuR— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
John Morrison and Randy Orton wound up with a similar ending, as distractions from Riddle and The Miz left Orton vulnerable for Morrison to hit Starship Pain and pick up the win.
BRO! You just cost @RandyOrton the #MITB Qualifying Match on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/Z358eBSK3T— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Riddle was victorious in the final qualifying match of the night, pinning Drew McIntyre with a surprise roll-up while Orton watched from the entrance ramp.
WHAT AN UPSET!@SuperKingofBros just pinned @DMcIntyreWWE on #WWERaw to qualify for the #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/UhKLTQaunE— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Over on the women's side, Piper Niven (referred to by Eva Marie as Doudrop) wound up costing Marie a qualifying tag match against Asuka and Naomi.
What goes around most DEFINITELY comes around, @natalieevamarie!
DOUDROP is outta here.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FiYIubtEQ2— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Nikki Cross, debuting her new superhero-inspired gimmick, then won a tag match alongside Alexa Bliss against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
YAY!@NikkiCrossWWE & @AlexaBliss_WWE are going to #MITB! pic.twitter.com/LAV7tuK4GF— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
It was announced just before the main event that McIntyre, Orton and Styles will meet in a triple threat on next week's Raw to fill Raw's final spot in the Men's Ladder Match.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @RandyOrton vs. @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @AJStylesOrg in a Last Chance Triple Threat Qualifying Match for the #MITB Ladder Match!
Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/TakdOigQcN— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Check out the full card for Money in the Bank below. The show will take place on July 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This show will mark the first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view to take place in front of a live crowd since the Elimination Chamber show in March 2020.
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Randy Orton/Drew McIntyre/AJ Styles vs. TBA
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. TBA