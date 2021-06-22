WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Updated Card After Tonight's WWE Raw

✖

WWE wasted no time in building up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view card during this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with Bobby Lashley accepting Kofi Kingston's challenge to a WWE Championship match. This was followed by five qualifying matches for the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, aloing with the confirmation that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will once again meet for the Raw Women's Championship following the controversial DQ finish to their match at Hell in a Cell.

The first qualifying match saw Ricochet beat AJ Styles thanks to a distraction by The Viking Raiders. While the former tag champs wound up disposing of Otis, Styles wound up taking a Codebreakr to the face on an attempted Phenomenal Forearm.

John Morrison and Randy Orton wound up with a similar ending, as distractions from Riddle and The Miz left Orton vulnerable for Morrison to hit Starship Pain and pick up the win.

Riddle was victorious in the final qualifying match of the night, pinning Drew McIntyre with a surprise roll-up while Orton watched from the entrance ramp.

Over on the women's side, Piper Niven (referred to by Eva Marie as Doudrop) wound up costing Marie a qualifying tag match against Asuka and Naomi.

Nikki Cross, debuting her new superhero-inspired gimmick, then won a tag match alongside Alexa Bliss against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

It was announced just before the main event that McIntyre, Orton and Styles will meet in a triple threat on next week's Raw to fill Raw's final spot in the Men's Ladder Match.

Check out the full card for Money in the Bank below. The show will take place on July 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This show will mark the first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view to take place in front of a live crowd since the Elimination Chamber show in March 2020.