WWE Extreme Rules Now Dubbed 'The Horror Show'

WWE will present their next PPV event, Extreme Rules, on Sunday, July 19th. The company has held an Extreme Rules titled show every year since 2009, making this year's event the 12th by that name. However, it looks like the show emanating from the WWE Performance Center this year will have a slightly modified name. Although the event has not been labeled this way on air yet, articles started popping up on WWE.com on Thursday started referring to the show as "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show." This happened across multiple articles, meaning the show looks to officially have a subtitle.

The event is scheduled to be headlined by a Universal Championship match featuring Braun Strowman defending the title against Bray Wyatt, though the bout hasn't officially been announced. Last week on SmackDown, Wyatt appeared to return to his old Wyatt Family character in an effort to play games with his opponent and former stable mate. It doesn't look like we'll be seeing The Fiend at Extreme Rules as of now, though things could certainly change.

A preview on WWE.com for Sasha Banks vs. Bayley at Extreme Rules reads:

“Will Banks become a double champion, or will Asuka continue to reign supreme on the red brand? Find out at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, streaming Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Moving on, a preview for the Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship match has the following paragraph:

Dolph Ziggler arrived on Raw determined to remind Drew McIntyre who he owes for his rise to the pinnacle of sports-entertainment. The Showoff will have the opportunity to back up his words at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show in a match against the Scottish Superstar for the WWE Title.

These are the only two match previews posted on WWE.com thus far as they are the only matches confirmed for the event as of now. As seen above, both match previews use the new "Horror Show" subtitle for the PPV.

What do you think of the new name? Given the kind of week WWE had had, it's certainly an interesting choice of words. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.