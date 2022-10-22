WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
As you can see starting on the next slide, fans loved the Harley-styled gear, but they especially loved the darker version of Liv that has evolved over the past two weeks. Morgan has sent people through tables and now chairs, and at one point after she won she even laid down with a chair. Fans didn't know where things were going when Liv smiled after the loss to Rousey, but now the path seems clearer, and fans are enjoying the new direction.
What has gotten into @YaOnlyLivvOnce?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qfr2eL4nYt— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2022
Some fans called it brilliant, while others said they are in love with the new Liv. Others think she's channeling Harley perfectly, and others are excited to see where this all goes. We'll have to wait and see what's next, but you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.
What do you think of this new Harley-esque Liv Morgan? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
