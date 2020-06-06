WWE SmackDown Fans Loving Drew Gulak's Win Against AJ Styles

Drew Gulak had his second match back with WWE since word broke about a month ago that he had let his contract expire. This was the first singles match since his new deal and was against one of the top names in the industry: AJ Styles. The bout came about after Bryan and Styles were in the ring together hyping up their match next week on the show in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

Fans were hyped to see two of the best ring generals in the WWE in the ring together at last. The match didn't disappoint, including a surprise victory by Gulak in one of the more creative pinfall attempts you will ever see (scroll on for a photo).

One thing is for sure, the result both surprised and elated WWE fans. Scroll on for some of our favorite reactions.