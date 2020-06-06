WWE SmackDown Fans Loving Drew Gulak's Win Against AJ Styles
Drew Gulak had his second match back with WWE since word broke about a month ago that he had let his contract expire. This was the first singles match since his new deal and was against one of the top names in the industry: AJ Styles. The bout came about after Bryan and Styles were in the ring together hyping up their match next week on the show in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament.
Fans were hyped to see two of the best ring generals in the WWE in the ring together at last. The match didn't disappoint, including a surprise victory by Gulak in one of the more creative pinfall attempts you will ever see (scroll on for a photo).
One thing is for sure, the result both surprised and elated WWE fans. Scroll on for some of our favorite reactions.
Seriously, Look At This Pin
look how he used his hands to push down on the arms, making the pin even more believable pic.twitter.com/ena48AhkBI— Bruce Lee, PhD (@B_Lee253) June 6, 2020
Revenge!
Gulak pinning AJ Styles clean to finally avenge all the times 205 got heckled by fans waiting for the AJ dark match.— Just🌴n (@Justin_SofOK) June 6, 2020
That Actually Does Make Sense
Gulak beat AJ, the number 1 contender, which means he should get in that IC title match right? It all adds up pic.twitter.com/nwGcO8kLVk— Jack (-_•) (@ZayniacJack) June 6, 2020
Feel The Power
Y'all telling me Gulak beat AJ???? pic.twitter.com/8FpQXkgO9r— Fucked Around and Bought A Plane 🛩 (@WrestleMan101) June 6, 2020
A Change In Fortune
Drew Gulak picks up a clean win over AJ Styles!
What a change in fortune that man has had in 2020!#WWE #Smackdown— Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 6, 2020
Shocking
OMG! Gulak beats AJ Styles, wowwww that caught me off guard.
Love it. #SmackDown— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) June 6, 2020
Setting Up The Future?
Drew Gulak just beat AJ Styles on #Smackdown!
I didn’t see that coming AT ALL. What does that mean for Styles next week?
WWE logic would suggest that means Styles gets the win next week. Great match. Does this set up a future Bryan/Gulak match?pic.twitter.com/cSVEMO9slu— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 6, 2020
