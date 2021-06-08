WWE Fans Poke Fun at Lily Haunting Shayna Baszler at the End of WWE Raw
WWE closed out this week's Monday Night Raw in a truly bizarre fashion. The final segment saw Alexa Bliss host one of her Playground segments, demanding that Shayna Baszler apologize for calling Lily a "stupid doll" last week. Baszler doubled down on the insult, tossed Bliss out of the ring and stomped on Lily much to Bliss' frustration. Suddenly the lights and pyro in the ThunderDome started going berserk, causing Baszler to run backstage. From there she tried to barricade herself in a room, only for Lily to appear behind Baszler as she looked in her reflection. The show cut to black as the former NXT Women's Champion screamed.
Fans quickly took to social media and had a good laugh about the entire segment. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!
"OH!" "AAAAAHHHHH!!!" pic.twitter.com/9KMCGzuhAJ— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) June 8, 2021
Hope So
prevnext
I just hope Shayna Baszler is having fun doing all this... #WWERaw— Eden (@HerRoyalKahnum) June 8, 2021
Deja Vu
prevnext
That ending... Felt so familiar.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/O6kMKy8CHn— Joel Pearl | Twitch.tv/JoelPearl (@JoelPearl) June 8, 2021
Acting!
prevnext
Shayna Baszler went from MMA fighter to pro wrestler to horror movie actress. Quite the range. #WWERaw— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 8, 2021
Le Gasp!
prevnext
Shayna gets attacked by Lily to end #WWERaw
Fans: pic.twitter.com/6dDgoy8Mms— CHRISTOPHER❕❕ (@DamnitChristoff) June 8, 2021
It All Makes Sense
prevnext
But what if, what if Shayna becomes Lilly? As if the doll needed a human suitor to humanize itself #WWERAW— The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) June 8, 2021
That's Not Untrue
Shayna’s booking Shayna on the— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) June 1, 2021
on NXT: main roaster:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z9TmSJgjn4
prevnext
Shayna went from being a dominate heel by destroying and eliminating everyone in the chamber match to now being afraid of a doll.
Let that sink in. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4qyqfCgk3c— kelsey (@kelseywrestling) June 8, 2021
Doesn't Work For Me, Brother
prevnext
Lily just jobbed out to Baszler clean in the middle of the ring...
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lRMoEk5N4L— WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) June 8, 2021
Time for Hell in a Cell?
prev
Lily just jobbed out to Baszler clean in the middle of the ring...
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lRMoEk5N4L— WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) June 8, 2021