WWE Fans Poke Fun at Lily Haunting Shayna Baszler at the End of WWE Raw

WWE closed out this week's Monday Night Raw in a truly bizarre fashion. The final segment saw Alexa Bliss host one of her Playground segments, demanding that Shayna Baszler apologize for calling Lily a "stupid doll" last week. Baszler doubled down on the insult, tossed Bliss out of the ring and stomped on Lily much to Bliss' frustration. Suddenly the lights and pyro in the ThunderDome started going berserk, causing Baszler to run backstage. From there she tried to barricade herself in a room, only for Lily to appear behind Baszler as she looked in her reflection. The show cut to black as the former NXT Women's Champion screamed.

Fans quickly took to social media and had a good laugh about the entire segment. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!