WWE Fans Show Support for Paige After Twitch Streaming Comments
Many fans are rallying around WWE superstar Paige after she expressed her thoughts on WWE's latest move regarding Twitch streaming, which resulted in several superstars sharing messages that they were putting their streams on hiatus. The fact that WWE is making stars do this is not sitting right with Paige, and you can hear the frustration in her voice when she says things like "I have to make an important decision" and "I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore". Reactions have poured in from fans, and you can check out some of most interesting ones starting on the next slide.
You can read some of what Paige said below.
"There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I'll have to walk away," Paige said. "If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday fucking crazy. I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. I'm fucking tired, man. I broke my fucking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fucking worked. I broke my fucking neck twice for this company. They don't realize that this community isn't about subs.”
“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is fucked. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge fucking void that I lost with wrestling,” she continued. “I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me.”
Make It Right
Many are calling for WWE to make things right with Paige, though you could say the same of any superstar they've made shut down their Twitch accounts recently.
Heartbreaking to hear Paige open up about WWE / Twitch situations. WWE needs to make this right.
"Heartbreaking to hear Paige open up about WWE / Twitch situations. WWE needs to make this right."
Pretty Sad
Other fans were just sad and wanted to show Paige some support.
Hearing Paige talking about WWE taking away her twitch is actually pretty sad. Yet AEW makes fun of this every week. Smh
Hearing Paige talking about WWE taking away her twitch is actually pretty sad. Yet AEW makes fun of this every week. Smh
Happily Block
Others were taking haters of Paige to task for their reactions to her comments and emotional video.
If I see anyone trying to slag off Paige for "Not being grateful" or being a cry baby over her Twitch channel being shut down then I will happily block.
Go and watch what she said in her scream and see the emotion from her and how she feels, you will see how fucked it all is.— Trick or Numbers 🏳️🌈 (@WomensWTNA) October 30, 2020
"If I see anyone trying to slag off Paige for "Not being grateful" or being a cry baby over her Twitch channel being shut down then I will happily block.
Go and watch what she said in her scream and see the emotion from her and how she feels, you will see how fucked it all is.
A Way To Connect
Many fans saw this as a way to connect with superstars on a more personal level, and many superstars felt the same way about connecting with fans.
I feel so bad for Paige, and every other WWE superstar who has a Twitch channel. It was a way to connect with their fans away from the ring, not just about the money. These people worked hard to create a community and build followers, but no. (1/2)
I feel so bad for Paige, and every other WWE superstar who has a Twitch channel. It was a way to connect with their fans away from the ring, not just about the money. These people worked hard to create a community and build followers, but no. (1/2)
Fighting Back
Others are happy to see a superstar who is fighting against the policy.
imagine being one of those losers who were defending Vince and WWE over the twitch situation. Now they aren't even allowed to stream. Paige seems to be doing her own thing and isn't afraid to fight back, idk why no one else is joining her though
imagine being one of those losers who were defending Vince and WWE over the twitch situation. Now they aren't even allowed to stream. Paige seems to be doing her own thing and isn't afraid to fight back, idk why no one else is joining her though
Bigger Than Money
Many are pointing out that it's not about the money for many wrestlers, but also that Paige has given up a lot for WWE, including multiple neck surgeries, so it's frustrating that WWE is trying to stop her streaming.
It isn't even about the subs they get.— Count Cathula (@Blue70517) October 29, 2020
It's bigger than money.
Twitch is an outlet to talk to them on another level.
Paige has had neck surgery twice. She can't return to what she loves. She found another outlet to connect to her fans...twitch. Would suck if that is gone too! https://t.co/XvW0B3jApH
"It isn't even about the subs they get.
It's bigger than money.
Twitch is an outlet to talk to them on another level.
Paige has had neck surgery twice. She can't return to what she loves. She found another outlet to connect to her fans...twitch. Would suck if that is gone too!"
This Sucks
Others aren't the biggest Paige fans, but they still appreciate hearing the perspective.
This sucks
This sucks
This sucks

And let me be clear, I don't really even care for Paige. Her and her ratty racist boyfriend can get kicked off twitch for good for all I care, but hearing perspective from someone letting us know what's happening for all these wrestlers, it sucks.