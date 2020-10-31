WWE Fans Show Support for Paige After Twitch Streaming Comments

Many fans are rallying around WWE superstar Paige after she expressed her thoughts on WWE's latest move regarding Twitch streaming, which resulted in several superstars sharing messages that they were putting their streams on hiatus. The fact that WWE is making stars do this is not sitting right with Paige, and you can hear the frustration in her voice when she says things like "I have to make an important decision" and "I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore". Reactions have poured in from fans, and you can check out some of most interesting ones starting on the next slide.

You can read some of what Paige said below.

"There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I'll have to walk away," Paige said. "If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday fucking crazy. I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. I'm fucking tired, man. I broke my fucking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fucking worked. I broke my fucking neck twice for this company. They don't realize that this community isn't about subs.”

“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is fucked. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge fucking void that I lost with wrestling,” she continued. “I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me.”

