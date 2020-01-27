WWE Fans React To Drew McIntyre Winning the Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre emerged victorious on Sunday night in the WWE men’s Royal Rumble match.

It was the first Rumble victory for McIntyre, and he emerged as the major star of the show when all is said and done just as WWE had planned it. There have been numerous Rumbles in the past where the winner didn’t go over well with the live audience, but that was absolutely not the case with McIntyre’s victory in 2020.

McIntyre emerged as the man who eliminated Brock Lesnar after Lesnar eliminated man after man throught the first half of the match. While some fans complained about the numerous eliminations by Lesnar, it served to ultimately make McIntyre a bigger star by having him be the man to take out The Beast.

In the end, WWE painted a great picture and fans seemed to be very happy with the result.

Fantastic Match

Just a fantastic Rumble match on a lot of levels. “Who booked this shit” was never a bigger compliment. Really great stuff. #RoyalRumble — Zack Heydorn (@zheydorntorch) January 27, 2020

Destiny

This image to conclude the show brings me much joy. Drew McIntyre was always destined to become a World Champion in WWE and he will compete for that opportunity at Wrestlemania. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bROwrbnqSs — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) January 27, 2020

They Have Something Here

Legit emotion on Drew’s face. What a journey. Like honest to God, they have something here. Don’t screw it up. — Matthew Weaver (@JMattWeaver) January 27, 2020

People In Tears

Drew McIntyre is crying.



So are thousands of other people.



My word that was a very different #RoyalRumble than I was expecting. #WWE — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 27, 2020

He Earned It

Drew McIntyre earned that moment, and when he got it, he carried the ball ridiculously well. Looking forward to seeing what’s next. — Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) January 27, 2020

Clawing His Way back