WWE Fans React To Drew McIntyre Winning the Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre emerged victorious on Sunday night in the WWE men’s Royal Rumble match.

It was the first Rumble victory for McIntyre, and he emerged as the major star of the show when all is said and done just as WWE had planned it. There have been numerous Rumbles in the past where the winner didn’t go over well with the live audience, but that was absolutely not the case with McIntyre’s victory in 2020.

McIntyre emerged as the man who eliminated Brock Lesnar after Lesnar eliminated man after man throught the first half of the match. While some fans complained about the numerous eliminations by Lesnar, it served to ultimately make McIntyre a bigger star by having him be the man to take out The Beast.

In the end, WWE painted a great picture and fans seemed to be very happy with the result.

