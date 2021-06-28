More Details About WWE Releasing WWE Raw Writer

✖

WWE released recently-hired Monday Night Raw writer Kenice Mobley late last week after she made headlines for comments made on the Asian Not Asian podcast. The episode in question saw Mobley openly admit she knew very little about pro wrestling, saying, "So I've got to write the things in between the wrestling matches. So, like when they're walking to and from the ring, some of the commentary that happens... We come up with catchphrases, hand signals, or whatever. I really don't know about it. Truly, I have not started yet. So, I don't know enough about it and if they hear this, I'm really hoping they don't revoke my offer but I truly know next to nothing about it." She then went on to say she didn't know WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's name.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported quickly after the news broke that Mobley's lack of pro wrestling knowledge was not what led to her sudden departure. A few more details about the release have since come out.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter — "Mobley was also under the gun for speaking publicly on subjects that WWE doesn't want stuff talked about. One person very close to the situation noted the negative reaction to this and said that she is not the only one in this situation, and actually this is typical of many of the writers. But where they were embarrassed by this is that by going public, it makes WWE to the outside world look 'blindingly stupid.'"

Sapp then followed that up via Fightful Select on Monday, writing that WWE was unhappy with Mobley speaking publicly about her role and that some wrestlers and backstage employees felt "disrespected" by her comments.

