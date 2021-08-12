Gable Steveson on Possibly Joining WWE, Becoming a Paul Heyman Guy

✖

Gable Steveson brought home the gold in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games and now finds himself as possibly the next major recruit for the WWE. The University of Minnesota wrestler has already been courted by the pro wrestling promotion, appearing in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and meeting with the likes of Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Steveson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and confirmed he'd be attending SummerSlam in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.

"I'm heading over to Vegas to watch the champ Roman Reigns do his thing," Steveson said "John Cena is great, but he's still going to have to acknowledge Roman Reigns."

He confirmed that, shortly after he won the gold medal, both Heyman and Lesnar reached out.

"If I ever go to WWE, I'd be a 'Paul Heyman Guy,' " Steveson said. "Heyman is a legend. We'd be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I've known Brock since I was in high school. He's been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward."

Steveson's brother, Bobby, is already reporting to the WWE Performance Center. But Triple H has already said the company won't rush Steveson into making any sort of decision while he's still in college.

"If he does make the decision to come here and want to want to become a WWE Superstar, I have no doubt he will do it, do it in record time and be amazing at it," H said back in April.

If Steveson were to join WWE, he'd have an amateur wrestling pedigree on par with Kurt Angle. The former WWE Champion has also praised Steveson's potential in the past.

"I think he's going to be a big star," Angle said on The Kurt Angle Show. "Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he's going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar. I think he needs to take the chance, whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he's got to do one of them. I think he is a future star regardless of what he does. He's got a great look to him, great athlete."