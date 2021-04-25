Kurt Angle Says WWE Prospect Could Be The Next Brock Lesnar

✖

Gable Steveson's name has been linked to the WWE for months now, and while the Olympic wrestler is currently focused on the upcoming 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo as a member of the United States wrestling team, the prevailing theory is that he'll wind up signing with WWE in the near future. The expectations for Steveson's potential in WWE are incredibly high already, and Kurt Angle even went so far on a recent podcast as to compare him to "The Beast" Brock Lesnar.

"I think he's going to be a big star," Angle said on The Kurt Angle Show (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he's going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar. I think he needs to take the chance, whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he's got to do one of them. I think he is a future star regardless of what he does. He's got a great look to him, great athlete."

Steveson's amateur wrestling background already resembles Lesnar's. He's the reigning NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and a two-time All American at the University of Minnesota — Lesnar's alma mater.

Triple H talked about Steveson's potential during a media conference call after NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Steveson was shown in the crowd during the event next to Stephanie McMahon). He said that there's no pressure for the 20-year-old to make any decisions as of now, but added, "if he does make the decision to come here and want to want to become a WWE Superstar, I have no doubt he will do it, do it in record time and be amazing at it."

I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had. — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

Another wrestler Angle praised during the episode was former tag team champion Chad Gable.

"I would say, and I wrestled him late in my career, Chad Gable," Angle said. "I think this kid has so much potential. I know the company started pushing him, then they laid off, then they pushed him and laid off. I don't know if it has to do with his size, but the guy's amazing. In real life, he can whoop any of those wrestlers a—es. He's a real life badass and to not have him go to the main event level where he deserves to be, it blows my mind. He is a very talented, great technical wrestler, former Olympian, you can't ask for anything more than that."