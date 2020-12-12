WWE's Goldberg Says Sting Will Always Be WCW

✖

The internet was buzzing after the surprise debut of Sting during AEW's Winter Is Coming event, and it seems he is destined for a program with Cody and Darby Allin. This follows a rather disappointing WWE run, and many are looking forward to him being an active part of a wrestling promotion once more. Sting has been a part of many of the bigger promotions in the industry with his arrival in AEW, though when Sting came up in a recent interview with Goldberg, credited the star with helping him learn the ropes coming up in World Championship Wrestling, and said wherever Sting is, he will always truly be WCW, and represented the best of what WCW was and the impact it continues to have on the industry.

"It truly shows you how viable that company was and how viable the competition was back in the day to continue to have value in the business at such a later date," Goldberg told Bleacher Report. "Sting is WCW. Period, end of story. People want to say it was me for a period of time, but he just handed the reins to me for a little bit. Sting is that promotion. That promotion is Sting. Everything I learned, I learned from him. He was an integral part of my process becoming a professional wrestler. I wouldn't have done it without him."

There were many who thought Goldberg might consider heading to AEW before his most recent WWE run, and while he might have considered it if things with WWE hadn't worked out, he's glad to call WWE home.

"As a businessman, you have to keep your options open, but truth be told there's no question that with WCW gone, which was my first, original home, my home is the WWE," Goldberg said. "As a businessman, I would've hoped that they felt the same at that point in my career and would treat me as such as I've been very fortunate for that to be the case. If that wasn't the case, would I have considered going elsewhere prior to hanging my boots up? I would think about it, but that's purely from a business standpoint. From a personal standpoint, I would never want that to happen."

Seeing Goldberg and Sting still making an impact all these years later is a treat for this WCW fan, and I'm eager to see what both do next.

What do you want to see from Goldberg and Sting's returns? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!