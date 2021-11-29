Guinness World Records officially recognized both Randy Orton and Natalya on Monday for the recent WWE records they broke at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Orton, who competed alongside Riddle in a match with The Usos at the Barclays Center, broke the record for most career pay-per-view matches with his 177th bout. The previous record was held by Kane, who took 26 years to accumulate 176 matches. “The Viper” posted his 177th match in just 18 years.

Natalya also punched her ticket to the record books by competing as a member of Team SmackDown in the Women’s Survivor Series elimination tag team match. The former champion now has 68 pay-per-view matches to her name, more than any other woman in company history.

Congratulations to @RandyOrton and @NatbyNature who both set records at Survivor Series! @WWE — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 29, 2021

“Thank you @GWR for recognizing this. Really proud of this. #IronWoman,” Neidhart wrote when the story was posted.

“I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career,” Orton wrote in a series of tweets prior to Survivor Series. “Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) …that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history. The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute… …in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it?”

Orton and Riddle are scheduled to defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw.