Randy Orton Will Break a Massive WWE Record at Survivor Series 2021

Randy Orton will break a massive WWE record this Sunday when he and Riddle face The Usos in a Champion vs. Champion bout at Survivor Series. The match will be Orton’s 177th match on a WWE pay-per-view, the most of any wrestler in company history. Kane previously held the record at 176, followed closely behind by The Undertaker (174) and Triple H (173). It took Kane 26 years to rack up that many matches, while “The Viper” will break that record in less than 20. The 14-time world champion made his debut on pay-per-view at the 2003 SummerSlam event.

Round out the rest of the top 10 on the prestigious list is John Cena (163), Chris Jericho (144), Big Show (142), Edge (135), The Miz (121) Shawn Michaels and Kofi Kingston (tied at 117). As you probably noticed, Orton has a sizable lead on every other wrestler on the list who still actively competes in the WWE.

Orton’s last pay-per-view match came at Crown Jewel last month, where he and Riddle successfully defended their Raw tag titles against AJ Styles & Omos. Riddle confirmed in an interview with Metro recently that “The Viper” wanted to join his tag partner in riding down to the ring on a camel, but Vince McMahon personally shot the idea down.

“The camel was a good time! I highly recommend if you haven’t ridden a camel, get yourself a camel, get yourself the opportunity to ride one,” Riddle said. “Especially if you get the opportunity to ride one in Saudi, embrace the culture there and everything else — and the fans loved it. I’ll be honest, I loved it. You know who wasn’t happy about it though, because they didn’t get to ride a camel either? Randy. Randy wanted to ride a camel and Vince wouldn’t let him. He goes, ‘Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.’ He’s like, ‘What does that mean man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?!’ I’m like, ‘Randy, I’m sorry bro, sometimes you’re just not the dude that rides camels.”

The show will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will be the final WWE pay-per-view of the year.