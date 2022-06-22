WWE Hall of Famer Offers Update on His Battle With Cancer

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced publicly back in May that, despite being declared cancer-free in December, he was once again dealing with prostate cancer and would need to undergo eight weeks of radiation treatment. He said at the time, "The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early. But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we're going to do. I'm going to make most shows, but some shows, I'm gonna have to postpone or cancel and I'm sorry about that, but that's the way it's got to be. I'll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it.

"So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots," he continued. "I'm going to be posting that after the shots. I'll be posting throughout the whole experience. Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it's going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don't feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I'll get through this."

He took to social media again this week with a rousing speech, saying he won't give up his fight against the cancer. The first-ever WWE Royal Rumble winner noted that he still has six more weeks of treatment to go, but that he refuses to give up.

Prayers for Hacksaw Jim Duggan



He’s gunna kick cancers ass again! pic.twitter.com/uTMcltUMQS — AEW FOREVER (@AEWandTNAfan5) June 22, 2022

"I was just in there, brushing my teeth, preparing for bed, and feeling sorry for myself," Duggan said. "It wasn't long ago I had kidney cancer — I lost a kidney. Then just three years ago, I had all the heart problems, I was in the ICU unit and ended up having an ablation. Then I had two other incidents where I was in the ICU unit, and then I get diagnosed with prostate cancer — they take out my prostate and I still have to have radiation because the cancer is still in me.

"So I'm sitting there feeling sorry for myself, but then I looked in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it [says] 'Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight. And God bless that you have only 6 more weeks of radiation," he continued. "God bless! Look around! Look around! You got it a lot better than a lot of other people. God bless! So Hacksaw, pull your head out!' And I'm gonna do it!"

h/t Wrestling Inc.