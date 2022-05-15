✖

In the latest example of bizarre lists that WWE internally keeps track of, Fightful Select dropped a report this week stating WWE sent out a list to its roster of male talent that were allowed to get haircuts backstage at WWE TV tapings. Anybody who didn't make the list was expected to have their haircuts done on their own time. It's unclear what prompted WWE to make the list and, based on who is named, the only link between them is that they're wrestlers who consistently pop up on TV each week.

The report noted that there was no mention of female talent having similar restrictions. It was also mentioned that current United States Champion Theory was kept off the list as he has unique designs done almost every week. The list is as follows:

AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Dolph Ziggler

Edge

Finn Balor

Kevin Owens

Miz

Randy Orton

Riddle

Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Happy Corbin

The Usos

Kofi Kingston

Madcap Moss

Paul Heyman

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Sheamus

Xavier Woods

What do you make of WWE's list? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, is scheduled for June 5 at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago. Roman Reigns, despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, reportedly won't be defending his title at the show.

