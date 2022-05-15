Which WWE Superstars Are Allowed to Get a Haircut at TV Tapings?
In the latest example of bizarre lists that WWE internally keeps track of, Fightful Select dropped a report this week stating WWE sent out a list to its roster of male talent that were allowed to get haircuts backstage at WWE TV tapings. Anybody who didn't make the list was expected to have their haircuts done on their own time. It's unclear what prompted WWE to make the list and, based on who is named, the only link between them is that they're wrestlers who consistently pop up on TV each week.
The report noted that there was no mention of female talent having similar restrictions. It was also mentioned that current United States Champion Theory was kept off the list as he has unique designs done almost every week. The list is as follows:
- AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Dolph Ziggler
- Edge
- Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens
- Miz
- Randy Orton
- Riddle
- Seth Rollins
- Drew McIntyre
- Happy Corbin
- The Usos
- Kofi Kingston
- Madcap Moss
- Paul Heyman
- Ricochet
- Roman Reigns
- Sami Zayn
- Sheamus
- Xavier Woods
What do you make of WWE's list? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, is scheduled for June 5 at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago. Roman Reigns, despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, reportedly won't be defending his title at the show.
