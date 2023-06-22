WWE Hall of Famer is "Open" to Retirement Match in AEW

Even as it passes its four-year anniversary, All Elite Wrestling remains a relatively young promotion. Tony Khan's company is still experiencing firsts, as evident by AEW's firsts this summer. August's AEW ALL IN: London represents both AEW's first trip to the United Kingdom as well as its first show to emanate from a stadium. Inside the ring, AEW has run just about every match type that exists under the professional wrestling umbrella, but one stipulation has eluded the company so far: a retirement match.

This is largely due to AEW's roster being mostly compromised of wrestlers in the primes of their careers. That said, there are a couple of names that only have a couple of matches left in them.

"You know what? I've thought about it, and every time I think about it, I think who? Who would be the person?" AEW broadcast talent Mark Henry told Chris Van Vliet when asked about returning for one last match. "I have to think about it and I would have to start training and see how my body feels. I haven't taken a bump in years. I'd be open to a conversation."

Henry joined AEW in Summer 2021, working as an analyst, coach, scout and mentor within the company. Today, he only appears on AEW Rampage to conduct interviews with the talent competing in that night's main event.

"I do a lot of their psychology. I'm considered a coach, but I don't do the matches," Henry said of his current role. "I don't produce the matches that you see on TV. I go to each individual guy and I talk to them about their personas. There are some people that listen better than others and you can see the development of those people."

Regarding who he enjoys mentoring the most, Henry singled out AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy as one of his favorites.

"I love working with Orange Cassidy. I love talking to him. He's a sponge, he's smart as hell, and he wants to be great, and I like passion," Henry continued. "I like people that's like, 'Man, they got me on fifth, it's gonna suck for everybody that's going after me.' I love people like that, man."

Henry appears on AEW TV every Friday night when AEW Rampage airs on TNT at 10 PM ET.