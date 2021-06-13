Mark Henry Confirms AEW is Interested in Signing Braun Strowman

✖

Braun Strowman was shockingly cut by the WWE earlier this month and wrestling fans have been speculating about where he'll go next ever since. One of the most obvious choices is All Elite Wrestling, who have recently signed a pair of legendary wrestling giants in Big Show (now Paul Wight) and Mark Henry. "The World's Strongest Man" recently spoke with TMZ Sports about the company's interest in signing "The Monster Among Men."

"[He's] super high on my list," Henry said regarding Strowman (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "It's not an all Mark Henry decision, but there's already interest on both sides. So, hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle in August — I think the middle of August — we can have a serious conversation about contractual things. But right now there's interest on both sides."

Reports popped up earlier this week that Strowman's representation was telling independent wrestling promotions that Strowman had a five-figure asking price for a single night. Strowman denied have spoken with anyone about wrestling, but PWInsider stood by their initial report.

Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online. — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 10, 2021

The 90-day "No Compete" clause on his contract will prevent the former Universal Champion from signing with any televised promotion until September.

In the weeks since his departure, Strowman has trimmed down his beard and shared a number of cool photos interacting with exotic animals.

What do tigers dreams of?

When they take a little tiger snooze

Do they dream of mauling zebras

Or Hallie Barry in her Catwoman suit??? #BucketCheck #MLMR #TheNewTigerKing #AdamExotic pic.twitter.com/oySkYHnhQH — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 11, 2021

I think I finally met my match!!!! What an amazing mammal. The world famous Bubbles the Elephant!!! A beautiful 9000lb lady!!!! #LifeChangingExperience pic.twitter.com/L3eDQnCJ0Q — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 13, 2021

It's also worth remembering that Strowman has openly said in past interviews that if he were ever released by WWE he'd retire from wrestling completely. He's yet to confirm whether or not he'll stick to that promise.

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling," Strowman told Lilian Garcia last year. "I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I'm done. And I mean that."