WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Dies at 78

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, real name Robert Miller, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 78. Following an update from the daughter of Bushwhacker Butch's long time tag team partner Bushwhacker Luke, Butch had arrived in Los Angeles for the WrestleMania 39 weekend and became ill but details behind the illness have not been revealed as of this writing. The daughter of Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke then took to Facebook to announce that Butch has unfortunately passed away, "Our dear Bob has passed away. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch. We will always love u uncle Bob Miller until we meet again."

After announcing that WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch passed away last night, Luke took to Facebook to share an emotional tribute to his long time partner, "Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob "Butch" Miller. My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten and all of his grandchildren." Luke's tribute to Butch continues below:

"From the early-1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob "The Chest" Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was! But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend. By the time we reached our mid-20s, we found ourselves traveling the world together, from New Zealand to Australia to Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, before "invading" the North American territories in Canada and the United States as The Sheepherders."

"In 1988 we were in our 40s and still at the top of our game when we got a call from the offices in Connecticut with an offer to join the largest and fastest growing wrestling promotion in the world, the WWF/E- The Bushwhackers were born! As The Bushwhackers we appeared in the largest venues in the world, in front the the biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen! And we were eventually honored by our fans and peers with our inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020."

"We did it all, we saw it all, and we accomplished it all together. This past weekend in Los Angeles, Bob flew in from New Zealand to join me for Wrestlemania weekend and the related festivities, neither of us knowing it would be our last days together and his last days of life. If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am only child, but it would be wrong. In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, WOOOOAHH YEEEEAAHH!"

A GoFundMe campaign had been previously set up to help pay for Miller's medical expenses. We share our deepest condolences for Robert Miller's family, friends, and loved ones at this time.