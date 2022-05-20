WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Addresses Wrestling Return Criticisms

✖

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair shocked everyone when he recently announced a return to the ring, which will take place at Starrcast. Flair has been training with Jay Lethal and others in the lead-up to his wrestling return, and it was then revealed that Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat was approached about being in the match as well but he decided to decline the offer. Flair's wrestling return has definitely had people talking, and today Flair addressed some of the criticisms and worries coming his way as well as those saying it's about money on his To Be The Man podcast.

"For the 30% of people who are worried about me getting in the ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I've been in the ring a lot more than I've shown on social media," Flair said. "I'm in better shape now than I was, better shape now because I train with Rob, John Cena's personal trainer, than I've ever been in my life in terms of cardio."

"I've never been a cosmetic wonder boy, so I am going to wear a shirt but I can assure you that in two and a half months, I will put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about," Flair said. Then Flair addressed the critics who say this return match is all about the money.

"If you don't see how much money I make from Cameo, that alone I can live on for the rest of my life," Flair said. "I just made a commercial for Nu Image Rejuvenation Clinic, another commercial for Car Shield. My life is good, I don't need the money but I do like the glory. I'm never going to walk away from it. If I have a chance to get myself over, I'm going to do it. It's what I've been doing my whole life."

"It's not about the money, guys. I am going to make a lot of money because everything Conrad touches makes money," Flair continued. "This is about me doing what I've done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it and I respect the guys in it," Flair said.

