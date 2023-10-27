WWE Hall of Famer Thinks Sting Should Never Retire

The Icon is ready to call it a career. Earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, Sting announced that he was beginning the final phase of his in-ring run as he approaches AEW Revolution 2024, the site of his last match. This will be Sting's second retirement from wrestling, as he previously was forced to hang up his boots in 2015 following injuries suffered in a WWE Night of Champions match against Seth Rollins. Six years later, Sting was healthy enough to return to the ring and began his part-time AEW run. The multi-decade veteran has wowed with every performance, still performing at a high level at 64 years old.

Booker T Wants Sting to Wrestle Forever

(Photo: AEW)

Even though he is well into his 60s, Booker T believes Sting is capable of continuing his in-ring career for years to come.

"I'm just saying, I wouldn't retire if I was you, Sting. I'd stay in the ring forever. Take bumps, fly off of stuff [laughs]," Booker T said on The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore. "I'm just saying, I love Sting. He's got a hell of a career. I feel like if stopped doing this, that's when the light could really go dim. I say keep that door open. Make appearances, even if you don't wrestle. Keep that door open. Keep that check coming in from Tony Khan for the next ten years."

Sting and Booker T have shared a locker room in three different promotions: WCW, TNA, and WWE. They stood opposite each other in WCW and TNA but never had a WWE match against one another. Their last time sharing the ring came in 2009 during an episode of TNA iMPACT.

Sting has been a staple of AEW programming since he made his debut at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in December 2020. He would go on to form an alliance with Darby Allin, standing by the pillar's side for the past three years and tagging with him in every single one of his AEW matches.

"You keep him active somehow. He's got to be a part of that show," Booker T added. "Sting goes away, a lot of part of that show's blueprint goes away as well."

There is no word on who Sting's final opponent will be or if it will be in a singles or multi-man match. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed that he will be accompanying Sting on his final journey, specifically stating his desire to be at AEW Revolution next spring. Sting's next announced match will go down at AEW Full Gear when he, Allin, and a third partner face AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.